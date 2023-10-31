Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 1,421 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 47,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 275,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 234,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,882,000 after purchasing an additional 95,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average of $95.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.