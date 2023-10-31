Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 1,421 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2023

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMFree Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 11.41%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

