Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 603 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $138.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.93.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.