Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 841 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $182.35 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $139.52 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.87 and its 200 day moving average is $209.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

View Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.