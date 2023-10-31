Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $414.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

