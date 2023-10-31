Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Raised by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,928 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $526.59. 304,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,708. The firm has a market cap of $239.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $535.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

