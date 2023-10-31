AdTheorent (ADTH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. AdTheorent has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.59 million during the quarter. AdTheorent had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

AdTheorent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADTH traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,628. The stock has a market cap of $101.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdTheorent

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTH. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AdTheorent by 427.5% during the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,786,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,679,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,993,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AdTheorent by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 225,939 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

