Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 14.68%.

Advanced Info Service Public Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVIFY opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.34. Advanced Info Service Public has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

Advanced Info Service Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks.

