Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Boosted by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.29. 15,827,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,915,219. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.