Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $95.98. 11,216,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,889,801. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average is $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

