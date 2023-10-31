Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 62,194 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,194 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.
AT&T Stock Performance
NYSE:T opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Uber goes driverless
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Exxon Mobil or Chevron? Which is the better buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.