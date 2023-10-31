Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 65,357 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,020 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,357 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intel by 30.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $149.47 billion, a PE ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

