Adviser Investments LLC Buys 1,502 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.3% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.24.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 1.7 %

V stock opened at $233.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.65 and a 200 day moving average of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.32 and a 52 week high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

