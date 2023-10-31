Adviser Investments LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $239.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.36 and a 52 week high of $262.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.04. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

