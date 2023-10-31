Adviser Investments LLC Buys 3,518 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $78.54 and a 12 month high of $92.63.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

