Adviser Investments LLC Buys 5,077 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $187.72 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $178.30 and a one year high of $237.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.95 and its 200 day moving average is $214.32. The company has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

