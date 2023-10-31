Adviser Investments LLC Buys 613 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,202.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

