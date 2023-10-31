Adviser Investments LLC Buys Shares of 27,324 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ONEOK by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.09.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.3 %

OKE opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.48%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

