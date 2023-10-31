Adviser Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV stock opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $81.44. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

