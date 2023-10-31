Adviser Investments LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,106,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 13,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Mastercard by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,544,697,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,544,697,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,608 shares of company stock valued at $161,801,808. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

NYSE:MA opened at $372.42 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $308.60 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.09. The company has a market cap of $350.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

