Adviser Investments LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 197.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $262.58 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.34 and its 200-day moving average is $284.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

