Adviser Investments LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 206.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,020 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,357 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $149.47 billion, a PE ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

