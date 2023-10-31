Adviser Investments LLC Invests $1.69 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

