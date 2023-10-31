Adviser Investments LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,983,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,158,000 after purchasing an additional 345,251 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,445,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

