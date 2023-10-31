Adviser Investments LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

