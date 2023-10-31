Adviser Investments LLC Invests $2.93 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

