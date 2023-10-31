Adviser Investments LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 332.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

