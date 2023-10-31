Adviser Investments LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.88 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

