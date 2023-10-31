Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires 654 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,807,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $6,686,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $142.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.72. The stock has a market cap of $251.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

