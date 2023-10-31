Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $331,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,576,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,822,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS INDA opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.