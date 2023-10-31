Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $136,000 Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,612 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after buying an additional 546,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 524,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,699.2% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 485,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after acquiring an additional 458,726 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 456,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,161,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EWW opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

