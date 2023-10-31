Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARE. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.25.
Aecon Group Price Performance
Aecon Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.91%.
Insider Activity at Aecon Group
In other Aecon Group news, Director John Michael Beck purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,100.00. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Aecon Group Company Profile
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
