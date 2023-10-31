Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.25.

TSE ARE opened at C$9.92 on Friday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.92. The firm has a market cap of C$612.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

In related news, Director John Michael Beck purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$98,100.00. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

