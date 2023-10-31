Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon
Aegon Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.
Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Aegon Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aegon
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Uber goes driverless
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Exxon Mobil or Chevron? Which is the better buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.