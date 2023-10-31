Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,160,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,351,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,721 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Aegon by 2,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,035,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aegon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 697,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $3,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

