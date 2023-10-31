Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.64. 417,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $82.03. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

