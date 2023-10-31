Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.56. 442,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.03. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

