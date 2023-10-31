Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$78.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

TSE:AFN opened at C$47.47 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$33.07 and a twelve month high of C$63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.23. The company has a market cap of C$901.93 million, a P/E ratio of -30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.35.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.95. The company had revenue of C$390.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$424.00 million. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 5.7330918 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is -37.97%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

