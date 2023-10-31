Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.90. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

About Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

