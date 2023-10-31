Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRIFree Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.90. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRIFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Industries Group

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.