Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Lessened by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.6 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $280.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

