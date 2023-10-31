Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives $26.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

ATSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

