Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,029,226 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 963,725 shares.The stock last traded at $11.48 and had previously closed at $11.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AKRO shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.06 per share, with a total value of $1,051,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,236,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,344.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.06 per share, with a total value of $1,051,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,236,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,728 shares of company stock worth $3,170,419. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,065,000 after acquiring an additional 537,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,383,000 after purchasing an additional 222,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,240,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,596,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after buying an additional 355,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after buying an additional 1,417,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

