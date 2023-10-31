Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Short Interest Up 9.6% in October

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 949,100 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Frederic Pla bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 57,779 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 465,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,848 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 238,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 4,697,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Trading Up 8.6 %

AKYA stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 123.30% and a negative net margin of 89.82%. The business had revenue of $23.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Articles

