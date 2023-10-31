Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) PT Raised to $15.00 at Scotiabank

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AGI. Desjardins started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CSFB cut their price target on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of AGI opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 7.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,129,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 256,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after acquiring an additional 579,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after acquiring an additional 888,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 29.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

