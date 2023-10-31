Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Haywood Securities

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price hoisted by Haywood Securities from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins restated a hold rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares set a C$21.25 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$17.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.54. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$10.17 and a 52-week high of C$19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 10,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$180,899.46. In other news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$83,632.95. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 10,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$180,899.46. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

