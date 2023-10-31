Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $124.62

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $124.62 and last traded at $125.62, with a volume of 394872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.41.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after buying an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

