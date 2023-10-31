Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 657,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ALHC opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.85%. The business had revenue of $462.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $80,464.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $80,464.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALHC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALHC

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.