Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,700 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 938,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,614,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after buying an additional 227,158 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

ALKT stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.94 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.