All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 484 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,708,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,595,000 after purchasing an additional 52,182 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.17. The company had a trading volume of 549,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

