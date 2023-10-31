All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 668 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 1.3% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.04. 219,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

