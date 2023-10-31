All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 8,105 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Conagra Brands makes up about 1.2% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.
Conagra Brands Price Performance
CAG remained flat at $27.23 during trading on Tuesday. 371,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,034. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
