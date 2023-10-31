All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 8,105 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Conagra Brands makes up about 1.2% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG remained flat at $27.23 during trading on Tuesday. 371,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,034. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.